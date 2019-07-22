Over 2 Pounds of Meth Seized in Franklin County



On Sunday, Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Russellville Police Department assigned to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region E Drug Task Force, developed information leading to the seizure of a large quantity of Methamphetamine.

Later on Sunday, Task Force Agents from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, The Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, and Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 301 Aycock Loop near Russellville.

Agents found and seized approximately 2.39 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine.

Cindy Zamora

Taken into custody was Cindy Zamora, 27, of 301 Aycock Loop Russellville AL.

Zamora was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Zamora remains in the Franklin County Jail.