IMPORTANT BACK TO SCHOOL DATES

With August approaching, Shoals’ school districts are releasing information on important dates regarding back to school information. Such information includes orientation dates, locker rental dates, schedule pick up dates and back to school dates. These dates have been released by the school systems.
Florence City Schools have released orientation dates and times for all their schools.
W.C. Handy School orientation is on Saturday, August 3 at the Early Childhood Development Center.
The Forest Hills orientation date is August 4. Kindergarten orientations will be at 2 pm. 3rd and 4th-grade orientation will be at 3 pm. 1st and 2nd-grade orientation will be at 4 pm.
Harlan orientation will be Tuesday, August 6 at 5:30 pm.
Weeden orientation will be on Sunday, August 4 at 2 pm.
Hibbett orientation will be Tuesday, August 6 from 5 – 6 pm.
Florence Middle orientation will be Tuesday, August 6 from 3 – 4 pm.
Florence Freshman Center orientation will be on Sunday, August 4 from 2- 4 pm.
Florence High School orientation will be on Sunday, August 4 from 2 – 4 pm.
All Florence City Schools will start classes on August 8.
Tuscumbia City Schools will have a Back To School Expo on July 30 from 9 am to 12 pm. All Tuscumbia City Schools’ Students are encouraged to attend. The Expo will be held at Deshler Middle School. Immunizations, physicals, information on special services, vision screening, hearing screening and registration help for new students will be provided. School mint registration must be completed before entering the Expo.
Tuscumbia City Schools go back to school on August 6, 2019.
Sheffield City Schools go back to school on August 7.
Muscle Shoals City Schools will return to school on August 1.
Muscle Shoals City Schools have released dates for picking up class schedules.
Howell Graves Preschool class posting schedule will be Sunday, July 28 at 3 pm.
Highland Park and Webster Elementary Schools class posting schedule will be on Friday, July 26 at 4 pm.
McBride Elementary School class posting schedule will be on Monday, July 29 at 4 pm
Muscle Shoals Middle School class posting schedule will be on Monday, July 29 at 4 pm.
Muscle Shoals High School schedule distributions will on three separate days. Seniors and Juniors may pick up their schedule on July 4. Seniors can pick it up at 9 am. Junior can pick it up at 10 am. Sophomores can pick up their schedule on July 25 at 9 am.
Freshmen schedules will be handed out at Freshmen Orientation on Tuesday, July 30.
Lauderdale County Schools go back to school on August 7.
Colbert County Schools return to class on August 8