It’s official Original OhBryans Steakhouse owners re-opening Tuscumbia location

TUSCUMBIA–It’s official the original owner of the OhBryan’s Steak House will reopen the popular restaurant that closed on October 1st.

After franchisees, Greg and Lisa Pace closed the restaurant, original owner Bryan Hughes saw a great opportunity and will reopen after some remodeling is done to the interior of the restaurant.

Greg and Lisa Pace moved to Courtland to open a family restaurant. It was the second restaurant that closed in Tuscumbia after PoBoys Restaurant closed recently due to health concerns of one of the two owners.

Hats off to Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood and Robbins Development for their quick action in getting the restaurant back open with new ownership.

Hughes says the steakhouse will soon be taking applications for all types of restaurant workers.

Jeff Roland

