SEC Nation Set to be onsite in Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA – Excitement is in the air as the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, SEC Nation, will head to Tuscaloosa Saturday, Oct. 21 to highlight the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Airing live from 9-11 a.m. CT in front of Moore Hall, the show will delve into the storylines of Southeastern Conference football before the Crimson Tide and Vols tussle at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT that afternoon.
The show includes live reports, analysis and features surrounding the world of SEC football, as well as special appearances from hometown favorites throughout the season. Laura Rutledge hosts the traveling pregame show, navigating the Saturday morning conversations with analysts Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum, along with reporter Lauren Sisler.
This will be the Crimson Tide’s 21st appearance on the show and fourth time hosting the SEC Nation crew. In addition to Saturday’s show, the Paul Finebaum Show will air from the set in front of Moore Hall from 1-2 p.m. CT on ESPN2 and 2-6 p.m. CT on SEC Network on Friday afternoon.
Source: UA Athletic Dept.