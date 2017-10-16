Author Ron Craig: God provided real solutions to real problems

More Scriptures on the subject of the power the church has been given to solve many of the world’s problems. All problems stem from the fallen spiritual condition of this world and its inhabitants. World problems being essentially spiritual in nature, they can only be solved by the church’s spiritual weaponry! Almighty God provided REAL SOLUTIONS to the world’s REAL PROBLEMS ONLY through the church. NO other entity! Governments have NO solutions to the many and ever-growing problems of this earth. That is surely obvious. Money is definitely not the solution—more money in the world today than ever before, and more problems than ever before. Religion has not solved any of the world’s problems, but is actually one source of world problems—having become worldly itself! Only the real church (truly born-again believers empowered by the Holy Spirit) can deliver the goods. That is the GOOD NEWS of the Gospel!

Acts 1:8 —You will receive power after the Holy Spirit has come upon you: And [by that supernatural power] you will be my witnesses [from now to the end].

Romans 15:19 —Through mighty signs and wonders, by the power of the Spirit of God, I [Paul] have fully preached the [supernatural] Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Galatians 1:6-9 —Some would pervert the Gospel of Christ. Though we or an angel from heaven preach any other Gospel to you than what we preached to you, let him be accursed. Again I say, “If anyone preaches any other Gospel to you than what you received [from us at first, then] let him be ACCURSED.”

(Remember, Paul’s preaching was ALWAYS accompanied by the miraculous.)

Galatians 3:3 —Having begun [your Christian experience] in the Spirit [by Holy Spirit power], are you now made perfect by the flesh [your natural abilities]?

Galatians 3:5 —He Who ministers to you the Spirit, and works miracles among you, does He do so by the works of the law, or by the hearing of [Bible] faith?

1 Peter 4:10-11 —As every man has received a [spiritual] gift, even so minister the same one to another, as good stewards of the manifold grace of God. If any man speaks, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man ministers, let him do it as of the [supernatural] ability which God gives; that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ [in connection with His body, the church].

1 John 2:6 —Who says he abides in Him [Christ] ought himself also to walk, even as He [Christ] walked [the earth in supernatural, miracle-working power].

Jude 1:3 —When I gave all diligence to write to you of our common salvation, it was needful for me to write to you, and exhort you that you should earnestly contend for THE FAITH which was ONCE FOR ALL delivered to the saints.