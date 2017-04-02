Sheffield man dies in crash

A two-vehicle crash at 5:25 p.m. Friday, March 31, has claimed the life of a Sheffield man. Mark Edward Horton, 45, was killed when the 1986 Mazda B2000 he was driving collided with a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Hallie Carlita Cravens, 29, of Florence. Horton, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cravens and the vehicle’s passenger Michael Adam Wallis, 27, of Madison were both transported to ECM Hospital in Florence. The crash occurred on Alabama 20 at the 13-mile marker, eight miles north of Florence. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.