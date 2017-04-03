Conagra Recalls Hunt’s Chili Kits Due To Possible Salmonella In Spice Packet

Conagra Brands, Inc., announced it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Chili Kits due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the chili seasoning packet contained in the kit. The chili seasoning used in the packet originated from a supplier who informed the company of the potential presence of Salmonella in a raw material used in the chili seasoning. Although no Salmonella was found in the finished product supplied to Conagra Brands, the company has decided out of an abundance of caution to recall the product.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of this product to date. Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most individuals recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. The elderly, infants and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

The product covered by this recall was distributed in retail stores, military commissaries and online nationwide in the U.S.; the specific product information is listed below. The product code information is stated on the bottom of the kit below the barcode. No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

Item Description UPC MFG/Lot Code Best By Date

HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619500 Apr 04, 2018

HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534622200 May 01, 2018

HUNT’S CHILI KIT 44.8OZ 20-0-27000-42063-2 3534619600 Apr 05, 2018

Consumers who have purchased this item are advised not to consume it and return it to the store where originally purchased. Conagra Brands is cooperating with the FDA on this recall and is working with customers to ensure the packages are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Consumer Affairs hotline at 1-800-921-7404, open 9 am through 5 pm CDT, Monday through Friday.