UNA Lions vs Florida State in Tallahassee, FL 11/18/23

UNA LIONS TO FACE FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES ON NOV. 18 AT DOAK S. CAMPBELL STADIUM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– On Monday, Florida State University announced the kickoff time for when it faces the University of North Alabama on Nov. 18. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) and will air nationally on The CW.

The showdown at Florida State will mark UNA’s first all-time meeting with the Seminoles. It will also mark the first visit to a Power Five since facing Vanderbilt in 1959 over in Nashville.

The 6:30 p.m. start time marks the latest local-time kickoff for a UNA game this season. For fans keeping up in the Shoals, kickoff will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST.

UNA fans can stream the game via The CW on various streaming platforms. The game will be carried on WHDF in the Birmingham and Huntsville-Decatur-Florence market on channel 15.1 via The CW’s partnership with the ACC. For more information on how to watch, click here.

The Lions have an all-time record of 32-20 in televised games (excluding ESPN3 or ESPN+) since first playing on TV in 1980. UNA will play on WHDF for the second-time ever, winning the first game televised on the station back in 2011 against Abilene Christian.

Fans are also reminded to listen live on WLX Radio via the web, the app or locally on 98.3 or 103.5 FM in the Shoals. “Voice of the Lions” Benjamin Ray and Bryan Neece will be in the booth, while former UNA quarterback Jacob Tucker will report from the sideline. The pregame show will begin at 4:30 p.m. CST.

Lion fans are also invited to attend the final “UNA Football Hour” episode of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 live from 306 BBQ and on WLX Radio featuring Coach Brent Dearmon and select players. The show will not air Nov. 14 as the radio crew will be at the UNA vs. Mississippi State men’s basketball game that evening.