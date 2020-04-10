TWO INJURED IN WEST SIDE SHOOTING

FLORENCE – Two people were shot this morning in west Florence, and one was flown to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, police said.



Their identities have not been released, and nobody is in custody at this point, Police Chief Ron Tyler said.



The shooting happened at 2:40 a.m. at 239 Perry St., Tyler said.



He said the other victim went to North Alabama Medical Center by private vehicle with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.



Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at 256-760-6500.

