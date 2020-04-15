Many people will rebel with Satan

Angel Michael expelling Lucifer from Heaven

That next verse is Revelation 19:20. First, the Antichrist and his false prophet, who will deceive with his false miracles those who receive the mark of the beast, and those who worship that image the false prophet will have made of the beast—Antichrist—will be captured and cast alive into the Lake of Fire and Brimstone. Will angels handle that chore, or will Christ Himself do the honors? Consider Matthew 10:28.

After the Antichrist has been removed from the planet, his massive army will then be slaughtered by the Lord’s two-edged mouth-sword, and then the multitude of birds of prey will feast upon their remains; for, “Wherever the carcass is the vultures will be gathered together (Matthew 24:28).” Even though the Greek says eagles, some versions render it vultures. That cannot be speaking of the resurrection of the saints, for Christ is not a carcass, and we saints are not vultures. Besides, that Matthew passage refers to the coming of Christ to set up His kingdom, seven years after His saints have been caught up to meet the Lord in the air (1 Thessalonians 4:17). In this coming, Christ will stand on the Mount of Olives (Zechariah 14:4). Two phases of Christ’s coming.

What about the devil, who is the real culprit behind all of this madness? Revelation 20:1-3: An angel will descend from heaven to earth holding a key and a chain. The key will be to unlock the Abyss and then to lock it back. The chain will have Satan's name on it, so to speak, for that angel will bind the devil with that chain and then throw him down into the lowest pit (Isaiah 14:15) and lock it. This passage must refer to both the Abyss and to the Lake of Fire. The Greek Abyss is also called the bottomless pit. Notice also that Jesus, the angel and John wanted us to be sure to understand just who will be confined to the Abyss for a whole thousand years. It will be the dragon, the Serpent of old, who is the devil, and Satan. Why will he be chained and confined to the Abyss for a thousand years? Having no contact with the human race, he will be unable to deceive the nations during that time. Humanity will have a thousand years of peace and will experience for the first time since the fall a theocracy. Righteousness will rule on the earth for a thousand years with no interruptions. No deception; no temptation; no sin. There being no sin, there will be no curse, no sickness, no poverty or pain. The human race has searched for such comforting conditions throughout its fallen career. But a thousand years is not forever. At the end of it, the devil must be released for a short period of time. Why must the devil be released? So that generation may be tested for its loyalty. No other explanation. That is at the heart of angelic and human history. Now you would think that no human being could be tempted to rebel against God after experiencing a thousand years of worldwide peace, health, and prosperity. During that time of universal God-rule, nobody will have to die. Some will live the whole thousand years. But, that generation will consist of the survivors of those nations that will come against Jerusalem under the Antichrist. Thus, they will not be born-again believers; at least at the first. We resurrected saints will rule under Jesus over them with the rod of iron. That generation will be unregenerate human beings, who will need to learn about God. God's kingdom will need to be established in that generation. And His kingdom is established in individuals, not in whole communities. And, I have found that some people just do not like God—The only reason many will rebel with Satan that one last time.