TRAFFIC ALERT FLORENCE BRIDGE TRAFFIC WILL GO TWO LANE FOR 4 WEEKS According to the Florence Police Department, starting Monday November 6th 2023, the bridge on Pine Street that crosses Circular Drive will transition into a two lane roadway as construction begins. The two lane roadway will be active for approximately four weeks.