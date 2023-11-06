Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 11/6 on New Bridge

In 1935, a concrete bridge was built over Cypress Creek on County Road 16, also known as Rasch Road in Lauderdale County. The bridge has been closed since 2017 due to weight limitations and structural concerns. On Novemeber 6th, that bridge will be re-opened to the public.

The original structure of the bridge was not designed for over 3 tons. Many workers noticed that the bridge was deteriorating and shut it down due to heavy traffic. Lauderdale County engineer Eric Hill said “The replacement was a very complicated process. There was extensive environmental testing prior to construction and the new bridge is wider and more elevated.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony is November 6th at 12 p.m..