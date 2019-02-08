Oscar Nominated Screenwriter Will Fetters to Appear at Lindsey Film Festival

FLORENCE, Ala. – The George S. Lindsey UNA Film Festival is pleased to announce that producer and screenwriter Will Fetters will make a special guest appearance at this year’s film festival, February 28-March 2.

The Lindsey Festival Q&A with Will Fetters is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28, at 5:30 p.m., in the Mane Room, located at 310 N. Pine St., Florence.

Fetters earned a 2019 Oscar nomination for his adapted screenplay “A Star is Born.” His other screenplay projects include “Remember Me” and “The Lucky One.”

Fetters is a 2003 graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in Finance and Political Science. He devotes his time between his native Delaware and Hollywood.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the 2019 George Lindsey UNA Film Festival: www.lindseyfilmfest.com, lindseyfilmfest@una.edu or 256-765-4592.

The George Lindsey UNA Film Festival is one of the few film festivals hosted by a university.

The event was founded in 1998 in part by UNA alumnus and celebrated actor and entertainer George Lindsey.

Lindsey’s own film career included several important roles, including the character Goober Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.”