AUTHORITIES ASKING PUBLIC FOR HELP IDENTIFYING ROBBERY SUSPECT

LAUDERDALE COUNTY-The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com that on Thursday a white male subject entered into Haddocks Quick stop and attempted to rob the store.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the subject in the picture is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 256-760-5757