Man indicted on child pornography charges, bond set at $10 million cash

FLORENCE–Authorities have arrested a man they say was disseminating and producing child pornography.

According to police, in December of 2016, Detective Drew Harless with the Florence Police Department received a ‘cyber-tip’ involving the unlawful dissemination of child pornography. That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed at the home of Jeffery Dale Hunt, 50.

Items collected in the execution of the warrant were forensically tested with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Revenue Digital Forensics group and revealed evidence that Mr. Hunt was in possession of child pornography and was actively producing child pornography in his home.

The Florence Police Department was notified in March of 2017 that the Lauderdale County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Jeffery Dale Hunt, 48, of 243 Wilson Avenue, Florence, AL. The indictment charges Hunt with 1,996 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and 295 counts of Unlawful Production of

Child Pornography.

The Florence Police Department was notified Thursday, that the Lauderdale County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Jeffery Dale Hunt after further investigations and a detailed inspection of the electronics that were discovered during the search warrant. With the additional indictments, Mr. Hunt is being charged

with a total of 4,378 counts of Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography and 2,169 counts of Unlawful Production of Child Pornography. He is charged with a total of 6,547 counts and has a bond set at $10,000,000 (cash only). He is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Mr. Hunt was arrested without any incident with the assistance of the US Marshalls Warrant Task Force. Along the cash bond he is not to be around children, use the internet, or any device that will allow him to contact or look at children.

In December of 2016 the Florence Police Department joined the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Through this partnership with law enforcement agencies throughout the state, detectives receive ‘tips’ on illicit activity involving the exploitation of children. This case highlights the importance of the task force.

Unlawful Possession of Child Pornography is a Class C felony, punishable by incarceration of 1 year and 1 day to 10 years in prison.

Unlawful Production of Child Pornography is a Class A felony, punishable by incarceration of 10 years to life in prison.

This case is one of several high profile investigations conducted by Florence Police Department detectives over the last 18 months. Each case involved the exploitation and sexual abuse of children. It is clear that there are predators among us in this digital world that we live in. The Florence Police Department, through partnerships

like ICAC and the Alabama Department of Revenue Digital Forensics group, continues to invest resources in seeking out, investigating, and arresting those who chose to prey on our children.

According to police, their message is clear. If you engage in the exploitation of children; We will seek you out, We will bring you to justice, We will protect our children.