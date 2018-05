Tuscumbia man dies in motorcycle crash

TUSCUMBIA–A motorcycle crash at 10:03 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia man. Joshua McCollum, 31, was killed when the 2002 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving ran off the roadway and struck a ditch.

McCollum was pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert Coroner Justin Gasque.

The crash occurred on Blue Road in Colbert County, 5 miles South of Tuscumbia, AL.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.