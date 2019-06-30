Man drowns at Gnat Pond

MUSCLE SHOALS– A Ford City man has drowned after his vehicle was submerged at Gnat Pond.

Authorities say, Michael Jordan Trousdale, 34, River Road, Muscle Shoals, was pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque. ShoalsInsider.com delayed the release of Mr. Trousdale’s name until family members were notified.

State Troopers say the vehicle was travelling East on 6th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and submerged about 100 feet off the road in what looked to be about 8 feet of water. The incident occurred at the intersection of Gnat Pond Road and 6th Street, close to the Muscle Shoals city limit sign.

The Muscle Shoals Dive Team was activated to remove the body from the submerged vehicle. The team worked into the early morning hours of Sunday.

No other people were believed to have been in the vehicle.

Colbert County EMA and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department assisted Muscle Shoals police. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson was on the scene assisting in the recovery effort.

More details as they become available.

By Jeff Roland – Editor In Chief

ShoalsInsider.com – Keeping You Informed