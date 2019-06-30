Tuscumbia attorney expected to make full recovery after crash

Scene of the crash



TUSCUMBIA– Colbert County attorney Ken Hewlett was struck by a truck on Saturday as he was enjoying the Helen Keller Festival.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan tells ShoalsInsider.com that Hewlett was struck crossing the intersection on the corner of 6th Street and Main.

Hewlett was taken to Helen Keller Hospital and according to family members is expected to make a full recovery.

The teenage driver of the black Ford F-150 4 x 4 that struck Hewlett was very cooperative and remained at the scene.

Hewlett was Muscle Shoals School Board Attorney for 37 years.

