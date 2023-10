Kid’s Choice Award!!

This year we are excited about having our first KIDS Choice Award. A trophy will be presented to the car/truck that receives the most Kids votes…

We also will have prizes from local auto stores for the 2nd and 3rd place.

So register today and let’s make the car/truck show fun this year…

For early registration contact Heather Flippo Begley 256-765-0041

Online registration can be paid via check or PayPal link below.

https://www.paypal.com/donate/…

Shoals CASA Rogersville Gives Back Fall Festival

#shoalscasa