Florence Man arrested in Drug bust

NEWS ALERT FLORENCE

FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN MULTI-AGENCY DRUG BUST

On Monday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force were monitoring a business for drug activity just outside of the city limits of Lexington in Lauderdale County. While monitoring the business, agents observed a vehicle pull up and the driver got out. The driver went to a car and retrieved something by a car. The driver then picked up a package outside of the business and then left.

Lauderdale County Deputies stopped the vehicle in the 5700 block of Hwy 101 near Elgin. It was driven by Lance Rashad Watkins. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle Watkins was driving.

This investigation led to the seizure of approximately 880 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills. 880 grams of Fentanyl pills is approximately 10,000 Fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately

$100,000.

Agents arrested Lance Rashad Watkins, 38, of Florence, stands charged with

Trafficking in Illegal Drugs (Fentanyl), and Attempting to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Agents were assisted by the Florence Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office, Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office, US Postal Inspection Service and DEA.

Watkins is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $100,000 Bond.