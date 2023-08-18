Jury Trial set for Florence man and woman in 3-year old’s murder

In August of 2020, Yalrick Zeonsha Pride and Blake Joshwell Townsend were arrested and involved with the death of 3 year old Kaden Garner. Pride, now 23, was initially arrested for aggravated child abuse.

Blake Townsend was indicted for capital murder. Police said he admitted to hitting the child in the abdomen multiple times. During the time of the murder, the man and woman were seen at Carver Circle, driving around smoking marijuana while Kaden slowly died in the back seat.

Initially, Kaden Garner, was thought to have heat related symptoms. But after examination, the 3 year old had blunt force trauma to his abdomen and lacerations to his liver.

In December 2022, Townsend plead guilty and agreed to be sentenced to life in prison in exchange for testifying against Pride.

Yalrick Zeonsha Pride was indicted for felony murder in May 2023. Pride could be sentenced to life in prison, along with Townsend, if convicted. Jury Trial started August 17 , 2023.

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson