Florence man accused of attempted sexual abuse

A Florence male, Carlos Che 55 year old male, was arrested and charged with attempted sexual abuse and first degree rape on Saturday night.

Che allegedly touched a 5 year old girl inappropriately and made the young girl touch him inappropriately.

Che was arrested and charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and attempted first-degree rape.

He was booked into Lauderdale County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Shoals Insider: Lyndsey Wilson