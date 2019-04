It’s official: Dunkin Donuts coming to Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS- Sweet tooths all over the Shoals will be happy to know that Dunkin Donuts is coming to Muscle Shoals.

City officials tell ShoalsInsider.com the new store will be located on Woodward Avenue where the Donut Shoppe is currently.

The Donut Shoppe’s last day of operation will be on April 30th.

Construction is tentatively expected to begin in 2019.