Spring Commencement to Feature Alexander and McCutcheon It’s official: Dunkin Donuts coming to Muscle Shoals » University of North Alabama and City of Florence Work to Engage Public About Child Abuse Awareness Month FLORENCE – The University of North Alabama Office of Title IX and One Place of the Shoals Sexual Assault Division are working to get the word out about Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month. Pages: 1 2 Comments are closed.