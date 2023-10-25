Habitat for Humanity Auction

Everyone likes a good deal! Well this Saturday, October 28th, Habitat for Humanity will open its doors at 9am for you to be able to bid on items in the Re-store.

This event’s funds will go towards the Home Repair and Improvement program as part of their mission to help provide homes for the community.

If you have been to Habitat for Humanity, you know they have everything from furniture, appliances, doors, windows, lighting, miscellaneous items, etc. You can find just about anything there. Especially if you are into re-doing furniture or even just fixing up a house.

You can pre-register between 9am-5pm through Friday October 24th. Make sure you check out this auction and give back to the community!

info@shoalshabitat.org for more information

Store located at 1120 N Royal Ave Florence, AL 35630 in Seven Points 256-764-4494