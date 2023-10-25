Renaissance Faire in Florence

Downtown Florence is hosting it’s 29th annual Renaissance Faire at the majestic Wilson Park on October 28th-29th. The whole park is transformed into a medieval village. This two day event attracts people from all over to participate in the history of the Renaissance.

As you stroll through the park, you will see vendors lined up around the iconic Wilson Park fountain. There will be royal pageantry, trolls, eclectic music, family fun activities, and shopping. Entertainment will be at it’s best.

The Renaissance period is also known for it’s food, such as giant turkey legs, exotic beverages, and fun snacks. But the music will be outstanding taking you back to the famous Renaissance period which began in the 14th century and lasted to the 19th century. There will be hundreds of performers to entertain the whole family.

Everyone is invited to attend this free event. Put on your best costume or just come as yourself and enjoy all the festivities.