Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at Zodiac this week

The Zodiac Players Present “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” Performances to run February 9-12.

For those that don’t know the story, it centers around a southern family celebrating the sixty-fifth birthday of patriarch, Big Daddy. Despite the festivities, the mood is somber, for slowly making the rounds is the news that Big Daddy is dying. Maggie, Big Daddy’s daughter-in-law, wants to give him the news that she has become pregnant by Big Daddy’s favorite son, Brick, but Brick won’t cooperate and prefers to stay in a mild alcoholic haze. Surrounding Maggie and Brick are their intrusive, conniving relatives, all eager to see Brick fall from his position of most-beloved son. Show times are Thursday-Saturday 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm.

Call 256-764-1700 for information. Located at 416 North Court Street, Florence, AL.