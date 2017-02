Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental procedures this Friday

MUSCLE SHOALS–Ryerson and Associates at 1013 East Avalon Avenue will be holding their 12th Annual Dentistry from the Heart on Friday, February 10th.

The event starts at 7am and runs until 5pmĀ and provides members of the public with one free procedure per patient.

The event is on a first come first serve basis and includes teeth cleaning, filling, or extractions.