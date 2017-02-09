Beloved Shoals area author Danny Creasy to sign books at Gun & Knife Expo this weekend

MUSCLE SHOALS-Shoals area residents will get a chance this weekend to meet and greet author Danny Creasy who will have a booth at this weekend’s Gun & Knife Expo in Muscle Shoals at the North Alabama State Fair Grounds.Attendees can purchase signed copies of Creasy’s two latest books, Slingshot 8 and Jim and Nancy.

Slingshot 8, the first in the post-apocalyptical Spared Territory Series, has received many accolades and positive reviews from readers.

Jim and Nancy is a beautifully written work of creative non-fiction about Creasy’s parents and how they met set against the backdrop of World War II.

Creasy, a former Shoals area banker, will be available for readers and members of the public from 9 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

Shoals Insider