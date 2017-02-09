Colbert Heights senior dies in crash

A single-vehicle crash at 7:15 a.m. today, Feb. 9, has claimed the life of a Tuscumbia teen, who was a senior at Colbert Heights. According to State Troopers, Benjamin Alan Braley, 18, was killed when the 2001 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Braley, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 247, near the 20-mile marker, five miles south of Tuscumbia.

School officials tell the Insider counselors are being made available to students today who may be grieving. Although the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation has indicated that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.