NW-SCC students chosen for 2017 All-Alabama Academic Team

MUSCLE SHOALS & PHIL CAMPBELL — Kaylen Bishop and Ashley I Dulce Rosa Figueroa-Cifuentes were selected to the 2017 All-Alabama Academic Team for Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) and honored last Friday (4/14) at the All-Alabama Academic Team Recognition Luncheon at Ross Bridge Hotel and Spa in Birmingham, Ala.

Bishop, a Haleyville native, currently is majoring in Secondary Education at NW-SCC and plans to transfer to the University of North Alabama.

Figueroa-Cifuentes, a Russellville native, currently is majoring in Criminal Justice at NW-SCC and plans to attend Athens State University.

The faculty and staff of NW-SCC nominate students from each campus of the college. The criteria for voting for a student is to choose students who “excel academically; demonstrate intellectual rigor in their course of study; show academic growth and potential; and use their two-year college education to better themselves, their schools and their communities.”

All nominees are presented to the national Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for final selection. Each community college in Alabama has two representatives.

The Alabama College System’s All-Alabama Academic Team Recognition Program was established in 1995 as an enhancement to the All-USA National Academic Team Recognition Program, which is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the American Association of Community Colleges and USA Today.