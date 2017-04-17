Man arrested for child abuse after school reports injuries

FLORENCE–Police arrested Marieo Foster on Friday following an investigation into child abuse.The incident was reported by the Florence City School System. Foster is accused of striking a 10 year old child and causing injury to the child. In this case, according to police, the parent took disciplining a child too far. Injuries were identified throughout the child’s’ body.

Based on the injuries, their frequency, and location, detectives are confident that they were no accident and that Mr. Foster intended to hurt the child. Lauderdale DHR was contacted and the child was placed in protective custody pending their investigation. Foster was arrested without incident and was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He was released on bail totaling $5,000.

Shoals Insider