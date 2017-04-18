UNA’s first African-American student to speak at Spring Commencement

By Bryan Rachal

FLORENCE –Wendell Wilkie Gunn (’65) will serve as the University of North Alabama’s spring commencement speaker Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m., and 2 p.m., in Flowers Hall.

In addition to speaking at both events, Gunn will be the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from UNA, which will be conferred at the spring 2017commencement ceremonies.

Gunn became the first African-American student to enroll at Florence State Teachers College (now the University of North Alabama) on Sept. 11, 1963. He graduated with degrees in math and chemistry and later attended graduate school at the University of Chicago.

Upon graduation, Gunn worked in finance with Chase Manhattan Bank and PepsiCo. In 1982, Gunn was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve as an assistant for policy development. He later founded Gunn Solutions, a consulting business for investment firms. He currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.

A full bio on Wendell Wilkie Gunn can be found here: https://www.una.edu/web/docs/WendellGunn.pdf