MUSCLE SHOALS MAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

JONATHAN LEE TERRY

FLORENCE– At around lunchtime on Monday, agents with the Colbert County drug task force arrested a Muscle Shoals man for drug trafficking after he was indicted by a Colbert County grand jury.



According to task force Director Curtis Burns, Jonathan Lee Terry, 39, of Green Acres Drive, Muscle Shoals, was apprehended at a Florence motel.

Terry was indicted on one count trafficking synthetic marijuana and four counts of Unlawful possession of a controlled substance. According to the five count indictment, Terry was in possession of heroin, clonazepam, Xanax, and methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest in Florence, agents said Terry was in possession of 3.5 g of heroin. That case will be presented to a Lauderdale County grand jury.

Terry is being held in the Colbert county jail on a $25,000 bond.

ELIZABETH REEDER – STAFF WRITER