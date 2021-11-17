KILLEN MAN DIES IN TRACTOR ACCIDENT

KILLEN–A man died Tuesday when his tractor rolled over on top of him, authorities said.
Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker identified the victim as 79-year-old Larry Comer, of Killen.
The accident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at 8827 Lauderdale Road 33 in Killen, Tucker said.
The coroner said Comer was driving along the edge of a creek bank and a rear wheel slipped into the creek, causing the tractor to roll over and crush Comer.
A man who was with him was unable to get the tractor off of him and called authorities.
Elizabeth Reeder – Staff Writer