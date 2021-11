MUSCLE SHOALS MAN DIES IN EARLY MORNING CRASH

MUSCLE SHOALS-A single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, has claimed the life of a Muscle Shoals man.

According to State Troopers, Kenneth T. Yates, 58, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevy Impala he was driving left the road and struck a metal guardrail.

Yates was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 184 near the 6 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Muscle Shoals.

State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Staff Reports