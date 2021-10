MUSCLE SHOALS CALLS SPECIAL MEETING TO DISCUSS HIRING BRUSH HAULING CONTRACTOR

MUSCLE SHOALS– Muscle Shoals has called a special meeting of the city council for this Thursday to discuss hiring a third-party contractor to haul brush and debris to the landfill in Cherokee.

According to Muscle Shoals Public Works Director Butch Fleming, Affordable Tree Service agreed to perform the service for the city at a rate of $51 per ton.

The council will also review changes to the city’s fire code concerning the inspection of city businesses.

Staff Reports