PAROLE DENIED FOR MUSCLE SHOALS CAR BURGLAR

JIMMY ROBERTS

MONTGOMERY – Parole was denied last week for a Muscle Shoals man convicted in Colbert County Circuit Court. According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, 39-year-old, Jimmy Roberts formerly of Pilgrim Avenue in Muscle Shoals was denied parole for his criminal conviction on the charge of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle.

Roberts received a five-year sentence. He must now serve the remainder of the sentence and his minimum release date is now December 2022. Roberts served four years and two months in prison in 2012 for the unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine. He is being housed at Ventriss Correctional Facility in Clayton, Alabama.

By Jeff Roland – Editor in Chief