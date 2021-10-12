New Ag Center prompts city to apply for funding to provide sewer system

Artistic rendering of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center

FLORENCE–With the construction of the new agricultural center in full swing, the city of Florence is searching for new ways to fund the $2.4 million sewer system needed to support the facility.

The city council voted unanimously to apply for a $1,672,895 grant from the Economic Development Administration under their Economic Adjustment Assistance Program with the agreement that the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center Authority would pay the remaining $716,955; comprising the needed 30% match. If the grant is approved, this project would require no financial investment from the city.

The city applied for this grant once before but was rejected. Betterton says this time he feels the application will be stronger due to the 30% match offered by the county.

A decision could come as soon as January 2022.

By Elizabeth Ann Reeder – Staff Writer