KILLEN WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG AND ENDANGERMENT CHARGES

Lauderdale County authorities arrested a Killen woman last week after a search of the home revealed a cache of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to court documents, April Dawn Malone, 42, of Star Lane in Killen stands charged with chemical endangerment of a child, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and meth pipes in a search of the home.

Malone is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.