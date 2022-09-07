 

 

 

 

 
 
SUSPECTED CHILD PORNOGRAPHER PLEADS NOT GUILTY AND ASKS FOR REDUCTION OF BOND

TUSCUMBIA- In October of 2021, Matthew Sitorius, 37, of Cherokee, was arrested and charged with producing pornography with a minor. He was then indicted by a Colbert County grand jury on 41 counts of producing pornography with a minor, a class A felony.

Sitorius waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges. The bond was set at $1.2 million.
The motion for a bond reduction filed by his attorney, Tony Hughes, states,” The Defendant avers his bond amount is excessive,”
The case is set for trial in Judge Hatcher’s courtroom.

