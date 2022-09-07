TUSCUMBIA MAN CHARGED IN DRUG BUST

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, the Tuscumbia Special Operations Group(TSOG), the investigative bureau, and the patrol division executed a search warrant on 918 Madison Avenue in Tuscumbia.

The house has been under surveillance for several weeks due to information that the primary resident is selling heroin.



During the search of the residence, investigators located approximately 6.5 grams of heroin packaged for sale, scales, 2 firearms, $1,169 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Harld Dabney Jr., age 53 of Tuscumbia. He has been charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia. Police also located a female, Jessica Winters, 44, of Tuscumbia in the residence that had felony warrants with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office. She was detained and turned over to the sheriff’s department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone that may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.

The female in the far left of the frame is being searched by Sergeant Joy White of the Tuscumbia Police Department.