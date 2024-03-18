FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED AFTER DRUGS FOUND IN SEARCH OF HOME

On Friday, March 8th, Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 30 Rainbow City Drive. A search of the residence revealed approximately 8 grams of Fentanyl pills, a gun, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The street value of the Fentanyl was approximately $ 1,200. This according to drug agents.

Raphael Dominique Vaughn, 33, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in illegal drugs (Fentanyl), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vaughn is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $52,000 bond.