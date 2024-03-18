 

 

POLICE MAKE ARREST IN VEHICLE BURGLARIES

During the morning hours of Wednesday March 13, police received multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the area of Ford Avenue to West Edison Avenue. During the course of the burglaries, multiple debit/credit card(s), and other sensitive instruments and documents were stolen. Utilizing leads developed during the hours that followed the burglaries, officers arrested a suspect.

Vehicle Burglaries

Michael Christopher Wellington Jr., 29, was taken into custody and stands charged with a total of six felony offenses including:

– Unlawful B&E Motor Vehicle (3 counts)

– Theft of Property 2nd Degree

– Theft of Property 3rd Degree

– Fraudulent Use of a Debit/Credit Card

Wellington is being held in the Colbert County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

March 18th, 2024

