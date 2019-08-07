FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING FROM YARD SALE

WILLIAM T. COLE

FLORENCE– Police have arrested a Florence man for allegedly stealing money from a juvenile working at a yard sale.

According to Investigators, on Tuesday night officers arrested William T. Cole, 49, on a warrant for First Degree Theft of Property.

A warrant was issued after detectives identified Cole as the suspect in a case where he took money from a juvenile on July 21st at 416 W. Tuscaloosa St.

Back in July, officers responded to the 416 W. Tuscaloosa St. address to do a theft report. It was reported that an individual took money from a juvenile that was working at a yard sale.

Cole was arrested and is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $5,000.00 bond.

