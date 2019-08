TWO BODIES FOUND IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY

LEXINGTON–The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found near Lexington.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says the bodies were found at a home on Lauderdale County Road 456.

The bodies were reportedly found in a car behind the home.

Investigators are at the home now.

More details as they become available.