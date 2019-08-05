RESTAURANT CLEARED BY HAZMAT OFFICIALS AFTER CUSTOMER DIES

MUSCLE SHOALS–Hazmat and EMA officials were on the scene at Garden Gate Cafe on Avalon Avenue late Monday afternoon after one of its customers died in the restaurant.

According to Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith, the deceased had just undergone some radioactive medical testing and out of an abundance of caution, the building and people were checked for any radioactive contamination with geiger counter equipment.

Officials say the building and all of the people the deceased came into contact with were cleared.

The firefighters and EMT’s are to be commended for their hard work and tenacity in keeping people safe.

The customer’s name has yet to be released pending family notification.

Staff Reports