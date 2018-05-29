Guntersville Man Indicted for Distributing Methamphetamine



BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted a Guntersville man on charges of distributing methamphetamine in Blount County, announced federal officials.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges DANIEL DAVID GUGER, 35, with four counts of possessing with intent to distribute or distributing methamphetamine in March 2017. Two counts charge Guger with distributing five grams or more of the drug, and one count charges him with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. A fourth count charges distribution of the drug without specifying an amount.

The penalty for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life in prison, and a maximum $10 million fine. Distributing or possessing with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine carries a prison penalty of at least five and up to 40 years in prison and maximum $5 million fine. Distributing or possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The FBI investigated the case in conjunction with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mohammad Khatib is prosecuting the case.