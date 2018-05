North Alabama Man Indicted for February Bank Robbery



BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury today indicted a north Alabama man for a February bank robbery in Huntsville, announced federal officials.

A one-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges KEON LADELL REED, 38, with the Feb. 15 robbery of a Woodforest Bank branch on University Drive in Huntsville.

The maximum penalty for bank robbery is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell E. Penfield is prosecuting.