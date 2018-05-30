Authorities still searching for escaped inmate

SHEFFIELD– Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate from the Sheffield City Jail.

Authorities tell ShoalsInsider.com, William Anthony Taylor Jr. escaped custody at approximately 8:30 Tuesday night. Taylor reportedly pushed his way passed the jailer as he opened the cell door and fled on foot.

Taylor was in jail on multiple charges: 1) Possession Marijuana 2nd 2) Possession Drug Paraphernalia

3) Resisting Arrest 4) Attempting to Elude.

According to police, Taylor has a history of theft and also has current traffic warrants that he is wanted for.

Taylor is described as a white male, approximately 150 lbs and 5′ 6″ tall, wearing a dark colored tank top and unknown pants or shorts.

Taylor was last seen heading westbound on foot from Sheffield Police Department. His last known address was on 28th Street in Sheffield.

Taylor was being held on misdemeanor charges. He now faces a class A Felony charge of Escape 1st degree.

If you see Taylor or know of his whereabouts, contact 911 or Sheffield Police Department at 256-386-5630.

